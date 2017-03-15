Sen. Elizabeth Warren to give keynote at NAACP fundraiser

Posted 8:51 PM, March 15, 2017

DETROIT (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will give the keynote at the annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in downtown Detroit.

The dinner is the largest fundraiser for the Detroit branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and will be held April 23 at Cobo Center.

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates and MSNBC’S Joy Reid will be honored at the dinner.

Warren, a Democrat, recently has been critical of the health care bill rolled out by Republicans as a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gave last year’s keynote at the event which the civil rights organization says draws 10,000 people each year.

