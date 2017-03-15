St. Patty’s Day activities and more coming to Soaring Eagle Waterpark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to celebrate your Irish roots at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel's Saint Patrick's Day Celebration! On March 17 and 18 there will be themed crafts like making Leprechauns, four leaf clover wreaths, and a lucky pot of gold hand painting. After the fun, there will be story time with Nokomis and a movie.

Not into St. Patty's Day? Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel just released their entire Calendar of events and activities for Spring Break. Everything starts on March 24 and runs through April 8. The theme this year is "Once Upon a Spring Break," and there will be special appearances by Belle, The Beast, Peter Pan, and more. There will also be incredible drawings and giveaways like a tablet and gaming system.

Leave the cold behind and take advantage of Soaring Eagle Waterpark's Winter Escape package. It starts at $109 and includes an overnight stay in a standard room, plus waterpark passes. The deal is only running for a couple more weeks.

Kenny G is taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino with George Benson at the end of May. He rose to fame in the mid 1980's with his signature smooth jazz sound and style on the soprano saxophone. Kenny G also won a Grammy award in 1994, and at one point held the world record for the longest sustained note on a sax. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 18.

Big news about another outdoor concert that is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino, Keith Urban with special guest Frankie Ballard are taking the stage on July 20. This will be Keith Urban's only concert in Michigan this year, so buy your tickets when they go on sale on Saturday, March 4.

America with special guest Christopher Cross will be in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, April 15. The band is best known for their songs "A Horse with No Name" and "You Can Do Magic." Tickets start at $27 and are now on sale.

Family Fun Packages run Sunday through Thursday at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, $40 dining credit and water park passes, all starting at $169.

