Two kids hurt when SUV hits their horse-drawn buggy

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two children were hurt Wednesday morning when an SUV hit their horse-drawn buggy on a Montcalm County road.

The incident happened just before 8:00am on Fenwick Road, west of Miner Road.

Montcalm County deputies say that a 23-year-old woman from Hubbardston was driving east on Fenwick Road when she hit the eastbound buggy. The 13-year-old and 10-year-old from Carson City both suffered multiple injuries and were taken to Carson City Hospital and then flown via Aeromed to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. They are both said to be in critical condition.

Deputies say that speed does not appear to be a factor, but the angle of the morning sun may have played a role. Neither the woman or a five-year-old child in her car were injured.

The horse was critically injured and was euthanized at the scene by its owners.