Couple’s love echoes down the years through letters discovered by grandson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- From the very first "I love you" to the final "Yours always," the letters of Raymond and Mary Jane Roe let their love echo through eternity. The letters were only recently uncovered after the loving couples' deaths.

While grandson Anthony Lazzaro lost his grandparents, he has discovered the romance of lifetime in letters he recently found after Raymond died March 1. Mary Jane died in 2013.

The hand-written letters document a long-distance romance between a man and woman whose jobs happened to be in different cities.

"Hi darling. You’re a sweetheart," one of the letters began. "I want to tell you I thoroughly enjoyed last weekend with you." The letter is one of about a dozen, all written in 1962 to Mary Jane from Raymond.

"I was pretty close with my grandpa, actually really close," Anthony said. "He and my grandma helped raise me."

Lazzaro says it was really cool for the family to get together and see the love story unfold.

Most of us depend on greeting cards to help us find the right words to tell our loved ones how we really feel. But Hallmark has nothing on these letters

"They just had an everlasting love for each other, which was awesome," Lazzaro said. "It seemed as though through these letters all they could think about was each other."

The fairy tale begins at a bar in 1961.

Lazzaro says his grandmother was at the bar with the most beer bottles in front of her. She had the same amount of money when she went into the bar as when she left. Raymond caught on that boys were buying her beers, so once he started dating her, he got to drink beers for free.

"I love you more each time I'm with you," Raymond wrote to Mary Jane when she was his girlfriend.

The couple said their wedding vows a year later, in 1962. They were married for 51 years.

"The way they used their words til their last day was exactly how they did when they were dating," Lazzaro said.

And their love remained alive in their late years.

"She had Alzheimers somehow managed to remember how to play the piano, and my grandfather he would go and see her at lunch every single day," Lazzaro said.

It's a marriage this grandson will forever cherish, memories to have and to hold.

"I wish tomorrow was the 13th so could look forward to seeing you soon, I miss you," Raymond wrote. "I'm so tired after this trip. I’ll close and write you tomorrow night. All my love, Raymond. I love you."

Although the box of love letters will stay in the family, Lazzaro says there's no way he trust himself to hold onto the because he tends to lose things, and these letters are just too valuable to lose.