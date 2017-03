× Crews fight house fire in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Clarksville.

The fire was called in at about 9:00am to the home on 217 S. Broad, near the Kent and Ionia County line. Flames were seen shooting through the roof.

Lake Odessa and Saranac crews were also called in for mutual aid.

We’ll have more details when they become available.