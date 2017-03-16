Dog rescued, two cats die in Van Buren Co. house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Firefighters were able to rescue a dog Thursday morning in a house fire in Van Buren County.

The fire was reported just before 9:00am in Casco Township on Baseline Road near 70th Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Firefighters found the family dog semi-conscious on the bathroom floor. They gave the dog oxygen at the scene and it was rushed to a local veterinarian. At last reports, the dog was doing well. Two cats did not survive.

The fire was contained in the living room. The homeowner was not at home at the time of the fires. Officials say a passerby reported the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.