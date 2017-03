Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Junior Emily Spitzley scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Pewamo-Westphalia knocked off Maple City Glen Lake 64-51 in a class C state semifinal Thursday afternoon at Michigan State University.

The Pirates will take on Detroit Edison in Saturday's class C state championship game at 4 p.m. at the Breslin Center.