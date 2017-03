Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Patrick's Day is on Friday, so why not celebrate with a couple of drinks?

Allan Vander Laan, Manager at D. Schulers, along with craft beer expert Brain, shows us how to make basic Irish drinks with an extra kick.

D. Schuler's Fine Wine & Spirits is located at 2754 44th Street Southwest in Wyoming. For more information on their products, visit dschulers.com.