Man who lost wife in industrial accident files lawsuit against manufacturers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man whose wife died in an industrial accident in 2015 has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the equipment she was using at the time of her death.

William Holbrook filed the wrongful death suit last week against Prodomax Automation Ltd., Flex-N-Gate, LLC, FANUC America Corporation, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc. and Lincoln Electric Company. Details of the lawsuit were not available.

Holbrook’s wife Wanda was killed when she became trapped in robotic machinery in July 2015 at Ventra Main in Ionia County.