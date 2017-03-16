Michigan House members pass FOIA expansion bills

Posted 4:09 PM, March 16, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of Michigan’s House of Representatives have passed bills that would make the governor, lieutenant governor and the Legislature accountable under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

The package of bills was voted on Thursday and now moves to the GOP-controlled Senate.

Lead sponsors of the bills are Republican Rep. Lee Chatfield from Levering and Democrat Rep. Jeremy Moss from Southfield.

They say residents are demanding more transparency following the state’s involvement in events like the Flint water crisis and a sex scandal involving two now-former members of the state House.

The bills could die in the Senate where Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof has opposed the legislation, citing security concerns over constituent emails.

