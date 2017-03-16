Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Education and business leaders kicked off the “Say Yes for Kids Campaign.”

The campaign is aimed at getting a new millage passed for schools in Kent County.

The county-wide millage would cost each resident an average of $6 a month. Those funds would go to 20 school districts, keeping technical courses available to students.

2. The city of Holland is making Internet a public utility.

Residents will have the option to join the city’s fiber optic network by September.

Officials say Internet speeds should reach more than 10 times what most private companies offer.

A cost for the service hasn’t been set, but residents will likely pay around $85 a month, while businesses could pay more than 200, depending on the bandwidth they need.

Holland is also working on bringing free WiFi to downtown.

3. Downtown Grand Rapids will be swarming with those who love the great outdoors at the Ultimate Sport Show.

The largest sports show kicks off Thursday at DeVos Place. It offers an indoor lake with fishing seminars from bass boats right on the lake, along with daily lumberjack shows and a variety of fishing boats.

There are also taxidermy exhibits and so much more.

The Ultimate Sport Show runs through March 19.

4. Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The chain is celebrating by turning their doughnuts green, and calling them “O’riginal” glazed.

Diners are asked to show how they are enjoying the green doughnuts by using #GreenDoughnuts.

They’ll be available on March 17 only.

5. A 9-month old baby sees his daddy for the first time after getting a new pair of glasses.

He got the glasses just after his father was deployed on a two month Air Force mission to Antarctica.

Turns out the baby contracted group B Strep, which led to bacterial meningitis, which in turn caused vision impairment.

The new glasses are designed to help his eyes work together to make the images he sees, including his daddy’s face, much clearer.