Products invented by Hockey Wives

They've done their fair share of cheering on their professional hockey player husbands on the sidelines, but during their free time hockey wives have come up with some pretty amazing products too!

Sherri French, inventor of Spbang, shows off some of those products. Some of them were even created by former Grand Rapids Griffins.

Tyme Iron- $189

The perfect combination of beauty and brains!

The TYME iron was not only designed to look more beautiful, but it’s also intelligently engineered. With one tool you can creates any curl or straighten your hair in under 10 minutes.

The iron comes with an awesome heat sleeve so you can store it immediately after use.

Unlimited free one-on-one sessions with our virtual stylists over FaceTime, Skype, or Google Hangouts to teach you how to get the look you want with the iron or answer any hair health or maintenance questions you may have

The Ultimate Cookbook for Hockey Families- $24.95 CAD

Erin is a nutritionist and felt like if she was struggling for quick nutritious meals on the go at all hours for her competitive hockey players and husband.. all other busy active families would be too. This book isn't only for hockey families, it’s for any busy family!

27 NHL players favorite recipes and personal messages

National bestseller

This book helped raise over $50,000 for jump start charity helping underprivileged kids play sports

Not only a cookbook also explains nutrition 101 so kids can understand why and when they should eat carbs, proteins, fats etc.

Little Ice Tribe Gear- starting at $30 CAD

Your little hockey players should have cute clothes, an alternative to traditional sport and team gear.

That's why we have designed stylish apparel for the little hockey player in your home that they can rock outside of the rink.

10% of the sale of each t-shirt is going back into youth hockey to help create more access to the game.

Each item is hand made with love, in a fair trade environment {no off-shoring here} and we are giving you the cutest hockey apparel out there!

Made in Canada.

Teags & Ry Zip Bags and Apparel- starting at $24

Teags & Ry is an apparel and soft goods business out of Minnesota.

Created and owned by two hockey families with the intention of celebrating the sport we love!

Merchandise includes tote bags, duffel bags, small zip pouches, blankets, pillows and children’s t-shirts.

Our brand offers a unique and memorable look at hockey* that hasn’t been available until now.

Hockey fans have been waiting for a new and creative way to carry, wear and celebrate their sport!

Bags and home goods made in the USA.

T-shirts designed and printed in the USA.

Yogababy Clothing- starting at $9

We began searching for cute baby clothes that fit our active lifestyle.

When nothing could be found, we decided to bring Yogababy to life.

We have chosen the best fabrics in vibrant colors with phenomenal four way stretch.

Super soft and breathable, they are simply perfect for your baby to practice all her new moves.

Not to mention, when you wear your yoga pants so can your baby!

Wicking fabrics so they dry quickly and spit up and baby food wipes right off with no stains.

Stretchy so it will last as your baby grows.

Naked Tank- $30