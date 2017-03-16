Summer hiring opens at Michigan’s Adventure

Photo from Michigan's Adventure

MUSKEGON, Mich. – If you are interested in spending your summer working at West Michigan’s premier amusement park, you can start applying now.

Online applications are available for positions at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon.  The amusement park will also be holding a job fair at their training center at 4750 Whitehall Road on March 22, from 2:00pm – 6:00pm.

The company says they will be hiring over 1,200 seasonal associates for the upcoming summer.  Employees who are at least 18 years old are offered a minimum starting wage of $10 an hour. Employees are also eligible for an attendance-based bonus, free admission to all Cedar Fair parks, free tickets for friends and family members and discounted employee meals.

Positions open include maintenance, food and beverage, rides, lifeguards, costumed characters, games, admissions, safety and security.

To apply online, visit www.miadventure.com/jobs .

