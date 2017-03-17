Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- People will be flocking to the Irish bars this weekend for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations. The party got started early Friday morning at Flanagan's Irish Pub.

Flanagan's started pouring green beer at 7 a.m., but according to patron Pat Loftis, if you really want to go Irish, you have to go Guinness.

“It’s the only thing to drink.”

Being an Irishman, St. Patrick's Day is a tradition for Loftis.

“It’s our heritage and it’s not all drinking beer, it’s the music and the culture of it."

While Loftis is 75 percent Irish, he's 100% stylish, decked out head to toe in an Irish green suit.

“I just woke up today and said what should I put on today and this is in my closet, that’s the only thing coming out of my closet."

Loftis wasn't the only one out in his St. Patty's Day best, wearing a neon green tutu and curly red wig, 6-foot tall Ryan Lawrence explains his outfit choice.

"Well…I wanted to wear a tutu this year and my sister and my girlfriend were like we’re going to wear some leggings so I was like why not. I guess I'm a hybrid leprechaun."

And to feed a hybrid leprechaun, Flanagan's has him covered.

Behind a bustling bar, bartender Briana Cline explained the St. Patrick's Day menu, “We have a simplified menu today. It’s going to be the Reubens, it’s going to be the Irish feel and shepherd’s pie of course."