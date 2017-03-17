Disney and dancing in Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ultimate Sport Show

Want to take your family fishing, camping, or just on an outdoor adventure? Your first stop should be The Ultimate Sport Show at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Besides having the biggest selection of gear, boats, and information, there are plenty of activities to do at the expo. Kids can fish for trout in the indoor pond, watch the lumberjacks in ax-throwing and log rolling competitions, climb the rock wall, and more.

The event runs through Sunday with admission costing $10 for adults and $4 for kids.

Belle's Ball

If you're a dad with a daughter, there's a special movie date event with the release of the new live action film "Beauty and the Beast."

Belle's Ball will host the fathers and daughters with a pre-film party complete with hands on activities, clothing, and treats. Characters like Belle, the Beast, Lumiere, and more will make an appearance.

Tickets are $15 per person and include the party, a matinee showing of the film, and snacks. Learn more at daddydaughtertime.org.

Baby Loves Disco

As part of the West Michigan Moves promotion with Mercy Health, you can get up and get down with the kids at Laughfest's Baby Loves Disco event.

Imagine a hip night club designed for parents with toddlers and preschoolers. There's no Mickey Mouse or Barney, but it's a real dance party with a DJ blending classic songs from the 70's and 80's with today's pop music.

The event is at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased at laughfestgr.org.