East Kentwood beats Southfield A&T, advances to class A title game

EAST LANSING, Mich — Mauriya Barnes scored 16 points and Corinne Jemison scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as East Kentwood held off Southfield A&T in a class A state semifinal 55-51 at Michigan State University.

The Falcons had a 15 point lead at halftime (30-15) cut to 2 in the fourth quarter.

East Kentwood will play Flushing in the class A state championship game Saturday at noon at the Breslin Center.