Experiment with brains at the Interactive Neuroscience Fair with GRPM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mind is a fascinating tool used every single day, and thanks to the Grand Rapids Public Museum everyone can learn about the marvels of the brain at the Interactive Neuroscience Fair on Saturday.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is teaming up with Michigan State University for Brain Awareness Week. The Interactive Neuroscience Fair allows kids and adults alike to meet with real scientists to learn more about how the brain works.

Kids can even perform hands-on experiments like conducting deep brain stimulation on a gelatin brain, extracting DNA from a banana, safety experiments with raw eggs, and even feeling a real human brain. There will also be a photo booth where kids can dress up like a scientist.

The event is happening on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free with paid admission to the museum.