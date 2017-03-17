Experiment with brains at the Interactive Neuroscience Fair with GRPM

Posted 12:28 PM, March 17, 2017, by

The mind is a fascinating tool used every single day, and thanks to the Grand Rapids Public Museum everyone can learn about the marvels of the brain at the Interactive Neuroscience Fair on Saturday.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is teaming up with Michigan State University for Brain Awareness Week. The Interactive Neuroscience Fair allows kids and adults alike to meet with real scientists to learn more about how the brain works.

Kids can even perform hands-on experiments like conducting deep brain stimulation on a gelatin brain, extracting DNA from a banana, safety experiments with raw eggs, and even feeling a real human brain. There will also be a photo booth where kids can dress up like a scientist.

The event is happening on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free with paid admission to the museum.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s