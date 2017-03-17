GR’s top 5 macaroni and cheese must try

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --. Macaroni and cheese, a classic dish that is suitable for all ages. Over the years, restaurants across Grand Rapids have put their own spin on the mac n' cheese entree. Local buzz from social media has pointed us to these five food establishments.

FOX 17's Tracy Hinson spent the afternoon searching for the most interesting, original, dressed up and odd twist, to the platter that originated in Italy. For Tracy it's more than a hobby, it's a lifetime love, even blogging about restaurant macaroni and cheese dishes on her website MissMacNCheese. If mac is on the menu, you can be sure she'll order it, finding all the ways it can be cooked, baked and fried.

Here are the top 5 must try mac n cheese in GR.

The Green Well - Best Cheese

Electric Cheetah - Most Fun

Iron - Best Noodle

Georgio's - Best Quick Serve

Slow's BBQ - Best BBQ style

Bonus for the vegan and dieters, Marie Catrib's take the cake for best G.F vegan dish.

Watch the video above and let us know in the comments if you agree.