Irish Jig 5K raising awareness for colorectal cancer

March is not only a time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but is also Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Donald Kim, colorectal surgeon at Spectrum Health and Belinda Cunningham, communications specialist talk about how they're celebrating both by getting ready for the Irish Jig and the awareness the event brings to colorectal cancer.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 135,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2017. However, the death rate has been steadily declining over the last several decades thanks to colon cancer screenings.

Colorectal cancer is most common in middle-aged and older people, but new research shows a disturbing rise in cases among young adults.

Staying active is the key both for prevention and monitoring colorectal cancer. So if you're new to running or just want to stay healthy, the Irish Jig is a great way to do it while bring awareness to colorectal cancer and early detection.

Runners, walkers, wheelchair and hand-cycle participants can take part in the 5K race this year. Plus there will be a costume contest and cake afterwards!

Irish Jig is on Saturday, March 18 at East Grand Rapids High School. Packet pickup and late registration is on March 17 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Registration cost $20 to $30. For more information on the Irish Jig and to register, click here.