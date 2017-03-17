Live – President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel News Conference

Man charged with shooting 2 Detroit officers

Posted 1:49 PM, March 17, 2017, by

Raymond Durham - from FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two Detroit police officers and also identified as the “prime suspect” in the fatal shooting of another officer in November.

Police Chief James Craig says DNA links Raymond Durham to Sgt. Collin Rose, who was killed while on patrol for the Wayne State University police department. He declined to release more details.

Less than an hour later Friday, prosecutors announced charges against the 60-year-old Durham in the shooting of two officers Wednesday night. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening, although one was shot in the neck.

Durham was arraigned in a hospital room where he’s recovering from a gunshot wound. The Associated Press doesn’t know if he has a lawyer to comment on the charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s