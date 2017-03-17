× Man charged with shooting 2 Detroit officers

DETROIT (AP) – A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two Detroit police officers and also identified as the “prime suspect” in the fatal shooting of another officer in November.

Police Chief James Craig says DNA links Raymond Durham to Sgt. Collin Rose, who was killed while on patrol for the Wayne State University police department. He declined to release more details.

Less than an hour later Friday, prosecutors announced charges against the 60-year-old Durham in the shooting of two officers Wednesday night. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening, although one was shot in the neck.

Durham was arraigned in a hospital room where he’s recovering from a gunshot wound. The Associated Press doesn’t know if he has a lawyer to comment on the charges.