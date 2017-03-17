× Marshall falls to Country Day in class B semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich — Detroit Country Day scored the games final 6 points, the last 4 of which came at the free throw line as the Yellowjackets defeated defending state champion Marshall 46-42 Friday night in a class B state semifinal at Michigan State University.

The Redhawks were led by Nikki Tucker and Jill Konkle who each scored 13 points, but Marshall shot just 32% from the floor in the game.

Country Day advances to the class B state championship game Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Breslin Center.