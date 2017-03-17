Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Onto March Madness, The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans both play their first games of the NCAA Tournament tonight.

The number seven Wolverines face 10-seed Oklahoma State in Indianapolis at 12:15 p.m.

In the meantime MSU will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma for a first round match-up against Miami at 9:20 p.m.

2. Michigan’s Adventure is looking to hire 1,200 employees for the summer season.

They’ll be hosting a job fair at the Michigan’s Adventure Training Center on March 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

They’re hiring for all positions including maintenance, food and beverages, rides, lifeguards, games, admissions, security, and more.

Plus you get free admission to the park if you get hired!

If you’re over 18-years-old and are interested in a position, apply at misadventure.com/jobs.

3. Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers has been awarded several honors from The 2017 Denver International Spirits Competition.

The distillery was awarded a double gold medal for Long Road Aquavit.

They also won silver medals for Long Road Cherry Brandy and Long Road Old Aquavit, and a bronze medal for Long Road Gin.

Spirits from around the world were entered into the competition.

For those who don’t know, Aquavit is a traditional Scandinavian spirit similar to gin. However instead of juniper being the predominant flavor, Aquavit requires caraway or dill as the predominant flavors.

4. There’s an old Irish saying: “There are only two kinds of people in the world: The Irish and those who wish they were.”

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and if you’re in the mood to party, drop by Flanagan’s, Cheers, or even Bud and Stanley’s for Irish food and music.

If you’re not into green beer and packed bars, you can take in some Irish tunes with the Grand Rapids Symphony this weekend with singer Cathie Ryan, former Celtic favorite “Cherish the Ladies.”

5. Irish on Ionia kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Tickets are selling fast, and are available at IrishOnIonia.com, HopCat, Stella’s Lounge, and the Grand Rapids Brewing Company.

Gates open up at 7 a.m. on Saturday with plenty of drinks, food, live music, and dancing.