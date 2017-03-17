Muskegon mom continues to improve in fitness journey at Lakeshore Fitness Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muskegon mom Jessica Shagonaby has struggled with her weight her entire life, but she's become a true inspiration to others by committing to a lifestyle change at Lakeshore Fitness Center.

Shagonaby started exercising at Lakeshore Fitness back in October, and has since been working towards a healthy lifestyle. The last time Leigh Ann chatted with her Shagonaby was already feeling the improvements in her health and physical activity, now she says she's seeing physical results.

After five months of exercising at Lakeshore Fitness, she's lost three inches on her hips, two inches on her waist, 3 percent body fat, and is eight pounds lighter.

"I love the fact that I can see that progress and know that I can reach another goal and another goal," Shagonaby said.

More improvements Shagonaby has seen is her ability to get up in the morning. Despite her arthritis in her knee, she has more strength to get up and move because of all the muscle she's built up over time.

"It's not always a number, you have to look at the whole picture," Shagonaby said. "I feel so much better, only positive has just come from all of this. There's no negative to it at all!"

Lakeshore Fitness Center is located at 900 West Western Avenue in Downtown Muskegon. For more details on the Next Step Program, call (231)-722-9322.