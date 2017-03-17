Muskegon teen wanted for bringing gun to Oakridge HS, Tech Center

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon teen faces felony charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school earlier this week.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor says that Keith Schillaci, 18, brought a loaded handgun to the construction trade building operated by the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center on Tuesday, March 14. Earlier in the day, he allegedly brought the same gun to Oakridge High School. Police are currently looking for Schillaci.

Schillaci is a student at Oakridge and was a participant at the Career Tech Center. He has been suspended by both schools, according to the prosecutor.

Investigators say they don’t know Schillaci’s motive from carrying the gun and they do not believe he intended to use the weapon. They believe the gun may have been discarded in a field near the Walmart off of Sherman Avenue. Police have searched the area and have not found the gun. If you find it, you should not touch it and call 911.

Police are also asking for Schillaci to turn himself in. Anyone with information as to where Schillaci is should call Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.