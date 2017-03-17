Registration open for MSU Gran Fondo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Registration is now open for the biggest biking event in Michigan, the Michigan State University Gran Fondo.

The MSU Gran Fondo is a non-competitive bike race with the goal to raise funds for skin cancer research.

Riders can choose between 12, 25, 40 or 80-mile routes which start and end at The B.O.B., with multiple stops along the way at the area's finest cuisine and Michigan-grown foods.

The race will end with the Finish Line Festival, an outdoor after party with craft brews, food, and music.

Registration is currently open and cost $70, however the cost will go up to $80 after March 31.

The non-competitive race will take place on June 24.