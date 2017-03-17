Two dead after car pulled from Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek, victims identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Two men in their early 30s are dead after a car was pulled from the north branch of the Kalamazoo River early Friday morning.

Police have now identified both as 31-year-old Marcus Parsons, the driver and 30-year-old Deshauta Marshall, the passenger, both from Battle Creek.

We're told their vehicle was heading west on Dickman Road when they hit the southeast corner of the bridge over Capital Avenue SW. The car then ended up in the river. The car was swept down the river to an area just east of the Washington Street bridge. The two men were found inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.