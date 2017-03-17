× Winter Weather Advisory today

WEST MICHIGAN — A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at 8 AM and goes through 4 PM for almost the entire viewing area (the expiration time is sooner for our counties bordering Indiana at 11 AM). This advisory is for snow that will move in this morning from west to east ahead of an approaching warm front. Here is a look at where that warm front is as of this early morning writing:

The snow will begin as soon as 7 to 7:30 this morning in some of our lakeshore communities, but after 8:00 further inland. The snow could briefly fall in heavy bursts before it gradually mixes with freezing rain and sleet after 1 PM with little or no ice accumulation expected. Eventually, we’ll be left with scattered light rain showers for your afternoon commute. But until this change-over to liquid precipitation occurs, we are expecting around an inch of snowfall accumulation and maybe 2 inches in a few spots:

Here is how Future Track HD sees things later this afternoon when the change-over to mostly rain occurs. Well to the north and east of Grand Rapids, however, the snow could hang on a little longer:

In the extended forecast, the weather will improve this weekend with just a few flurries on Saturday. By Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Another cold shot of air, however, is expected by the middle of the week.