× Improving weather this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s not the best looking day as you head outside this morning, with a mix of rain and snow showers along with some light fog in some areas. The mixed precipitation isn’t heavy, but it is enough to make the roads wet this morning — even a little slippery on some of the secondary roads where light snow fell overnight. The fog that’s out there isn’t especially dense, either. Here’s a look at visibilities as of this early morning writing:

Generally, we look for visibilities of less than a mile before we start talking about dense fog. In this case, all reporting stations are above that value so the fog isn’t a huge problem this morning.

We have a couple areas of low pressure moving through the state, which is keeping the weather a little unsettled today. But further to the west, high pressure currently in the state of Wyoming will build in for tomorrow:

This high will bring fair skies to the area on Sunday, but another weather system will bring some showers back to the area for the first day of Spring. Overall, the weather looks highly variable this upcoming workweek with a blast of cold air midweek, followed by another warm-up for Thursday and Friday.