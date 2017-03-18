× Intoxicated woman hit while crossing street in Mecosta County

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Deputies in Mecosta County say a woman was injured after a vehicle hit her late Friday night.

Crews were called to southbound Northland Drive just before 11 p.m. Friday after the 19-year-old woman was struck.

Police say the driver tried to avoid the woman as she was walking down the southbound lane of traffic but struck her with his passenger side mirror. She was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids hospital and with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not drinking but the woman who was struck was intoxicated, according to officials.