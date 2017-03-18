× MSP: Double drowning in Van Buren County

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say two man are dead after drowning in a Van Buren County lake Saturday evening.

It happened before 7:30 p.m. in Keeler Lake in Keeler Township.

Michigan State Police say a 45-year-old Decatur man and a 64-year-old Evergreen Illinois man were reportedly fishing when they yelled out to a friend for help. Their boat apparently tipped over about 75 yards from shore.

Emergency crews brought the two men to shore and both died at area hospitals.