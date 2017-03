GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Henry Avenue SE and Worden Street SE while a GRPD officer was taking a suspect into custody.

Grand Rapids Police and Michigan State Police on scene of officer involved shooting at Henry SE & Worden SE @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/MbfBaYRSRk — Rebecca Russell (@RebRussellFox17) March 18, 2017

The suspect was linked to a report of shots fired just a few minutes earlier — at about 2:30 p.m. at Franklin Street SE and Jefferson Avenue SE.

