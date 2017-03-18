Reports: Paris airport evacuated after man tries to grab soldier’s gun

Posted 5:12 AM, March 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:13AM, March 18, 2017
Breaking Now

(CNN) — The South Terminal of Paris-Orly Airport was evacuated Saturday after a man tried to seize a gun from a soldier there, according to CNN’s French affiliate BFMTV.

State radio station France Info and BFMTV reported that the suspect was dead.

The French National Police tweeted that there was a “police operation” underway at the airport. The public has been asked not to cross the security perimeter and to follow instructions, the police tweet said.

