Allegan Co. rollover crash kills 1, injures 3 others

Posted 5:29 AM, March 19, 2017, by , Updated at 05:35AM, March 19, 2017
131accident

FOX 17 Illustration

ALLEGAN CO., Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly rollover crash early Sunday.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. on US-131 between the Wayland and Bradley exits.

Deputies say the crash involved one car with a total of four people inside. One of the people inside was killed and three others were injured.

No word on if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.

