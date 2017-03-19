Pewamo-Westphalia Girls Fall in Class C Finals

Posted 12:11 AM, March 19, 2017

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Pewamo-Westphalia girls basketball team took on Detroit Edison PSA on Saturday in the Class C state finals. The game came down to the last minute, and Detroit Edison hung on to their 46-44 lead, claiming their first state title.

