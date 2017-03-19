× Possible shooting being investigated in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Police Department is investigating a possible shooting early Sunday.

At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, township police received several 9-1-1 calls to the dispatch center reporting gunshots in the 2100 block of Sonia Lane. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located evidence of a shooting and interviewed witnesses who described suspects fleeing the area.

Township officers conducted a canine track with the assistance of the Kalamazoo Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff Office deputies. However, no suspects were located.

The incident remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Township police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at (269) 343-0568 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.