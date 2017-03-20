Live – FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers testifying about Russia’s alleged interference into 2016 election

16-year-old girl missing out of Saugatuck; may have met someone online

Posted 12:43 PM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, March 20, 2017

SAUGATUCK, Mich. —  Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl that went missing Monday.

Joy Dene Martin was last seen in the Saugatuck area and now her loved ones are worried she may have met up

Image provided by police

with someone.  Michigan State Police say Joy left home voluntarily after corresponding with an unknown person on the KIK messenger app. She may have left the state via Greyhound.  They say the girl left her home with bags of packed clothing and was wearing a “diamond stud nose piercing.”

Joy is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.  Police say her hair is “currently blonde” and she has blue eyes.

If you have information about Joy’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Michigan State Police Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213.

