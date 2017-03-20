Creatures of Light make their way into GRPM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is introducing a whole new world of light-up creatures to people living in West Michigan.

Museum goers can explore all the creatures that can make their own light from fireflies found in the backyard to the fish swimming deep in the sea. Visitors can learn about how and why these creatures glow to attract a mate, lure unsuspecting prey, or defend themselves from predators.

The exhibit also has luminous environments that visitors can explore, containing everything from mushrooms found on land, to rocks found in the ocean.

The museum even offers interactive activities with the glowing resources, experiments, and the chance to mimic some of the bioluminescent creatures.

Creatures of Light will be on display until July 9, and is included with general admission to the museum.