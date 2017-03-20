Electric shopping cart catches fire in Battle Creek Meijer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – An electric shopping cart caught fire at a Battle Creek Meijer and the store’s sprinkler system came to the rescue.

The mobile electric cart caught fire just after 2:00am in the west entrance of the Meijer store in the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. The Battle Creek Fire Department reports that the cart apparently had an electrical failure, which caused the fire. The fire alarm system at the store activated and the store was in the process of being evacuated, but the sprinkler system over the cart put the fire out. The fire was contained to the entrance area.

Fire crews say they ventilated the area and reset the sprinklers. A Calhoun County Health Department representative checked out the scene and determined the store could be reopened.

No one was hurt.