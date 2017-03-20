Live – FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers testifying about Russia’s alleged interference into 2016 election

Get back insurance premiums with Family Heritage

Posted 11:50 AM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, March 20, 2017

Cancer, heart disease, strokes, and other life-threatening diseases can be devastating to your health and wreak havoc on your bank account. While people send money to the insurance company to cover the costs of healthcare, most never see any money back. Earn the chance to get back the money you put into your insurance with Family Heritage.

Family Heritage offers their clients a chance to get their premiums back into their pocket. All insurance companies invest money into low risk investments, but Family Heritage doesn't use all that money for advertising. They prefer to see that money go right back to the customers.

The way it works is that customers are given the option to purchase a cancer policy. As long as the client pays their monthly premium and never gets cancer, they'll get their money back once the policy expires.

However, if you have or had cancer, a heart attack, or stroke in the past, Family Heritage can't cover you.

Plans can cover a wide variety of people, and start at the cost of $1 a day.

For more information on the Cancer Policy or Family Heritage, call (616)-890-0893 or visit www.getyourpremiumsback.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s