HOLLAND, Mich. - One person escaped, but a pet has died in a fire that severely damaged a home Monday morning.

The fire happened at the home in the 1100 block of South Shore Drive.

Crews at the scene say that a dog died in the fire. One cat ran from the home and another one is unaccounted for.

A second person who lives in the home was at work.

No people are reported to be injured.