Isaiah Livers wins Mr. Basketball

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Kalamazoo Central senior forward Isaiah Livers has been named the 2017 Michigan Mr. Basketball. Livers has led the Maroon Giants to a 21-3 record and a spot in the class A state quarterfinals Tuesday night against Grand Rapids Christian at Lansing Eastern.

Livers is averaging over 17 points and 14 rebounds this season. He has signed to play basketball at the University of Michigan.

Grand Rapids Christian senior Xavier Tillman finished second in the voting.

