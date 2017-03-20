Kidnapped woman reveals how she used insulin pump to escape trunk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman kidnapped at gunpoint and thrown in the trunk of her own car is speaking about the traumatic hours that led up to her daring, caught-on-camera escape.

Gas station surveillance cameras recorded 25-year-old nursing student Brittany Diggs jumping out of the trunk of a moving Nissan Altima and running to safety last Tuesday.

She told “Today” it all started when the man tried to rob her outside of her Alabama home. When Diggs told him she didn’t have any money, she says he forced her to drive him around in her car while he tried to rob other people.

Eventually, she was told to get in the trunk, and her life was threatened several times.

“My biggest fear was he was going to drive this car into a river and I’m going to drown there and no one is going to know I’m in this trunk,” Diggs said.

Then, she came up with a plan. She remembered seeing a video on Facebook about trunk latches. She realized there was a latch inside the trunk of her car. Using her insulin pump light, she was able to see in the darkness and free herself.

Diggs decided to speak out to help catch the person who did this to her. She says she hasn’t slept at her apartment since she was kidnapped.

“I try to put it in the back of my head so I can just get through the day, but that was the scariest thing that I’ve had to do. It was just a lot because I’m not from here, I don’t have the support system down here besides my roommate. I just felt like it was a lot.”