Open Carry advocates release video of tense encounter at Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN, Mich-- The open carry advocates that entered the Dearborn Police Department armed with guns and a video camera have released the footage they captured from that encounter.

That incident happened in February. James Baker, 24 and Brandon Vreeland, 40 say they went to the department to file a complaint following a traffic stop earlier the day.

That encounter was streamed live on Facebook and captured on surveillance camera. On Sunday, the suspects posted a 6-minute long video to YouTube, with captions of what they say they were doing at the police department.

The footage begins with a subtitle that reads Keep in mind, I am a journalist gathering content for a story.

In the video, the suspects are almost immediately met by officers demanding the weapons being dropped. One of the officers is heard saying "I will put a round in you, sir!" At one point, one of the suspects calls the officers inappropriate names.

Baker and Vreeland were eventually taken into custody. The two are now facing several charges including Breaching the Peace. They're both currently out on bond.

Several people have condemned their actions, including Open Carry Michigan, who personally contacted the Dearborn Police Department.

No officers were hurt during that February incident.

The full video is below. Warning- footage contains explicit language.