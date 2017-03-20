× Police looking for two suspects in armed robbery at Battle Creek ATM

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint Saturday night while she was withdrawing money from an ATM.

Police say the suspects could face charges of kidnapping as well as armed robbery.

The incident happened at the Omni Credit Union on Roosevelt Avenue at about 10:00pm Saturday. The woman told police she was in her vehicle when the men startled her, pointed a gun at her head and demanded that she withdraw more cash. She did, taking out about $150. They then ordered her to unlock her car doors and they got inside. They ordered her to drive them to a wooded area near Gardenia and Hubert Streets, where they jumped out of her car and left. The woman immediately called police.

A K9 unit was not able to follow the track of the suspects. Police say they’ve reviewed surveillance video and confirm that they are looking for two suspects. The video has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call Battle Creek Police at (269) 966-3305 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.