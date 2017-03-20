Live – FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers testifying about Russia’s alleged interference into 2016 election

The Grand Rapids Police Department honors Officers of the Year and Civilian Employee of the Year

Posted 12:20 PM, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:36PM, March 20, 2017

Daryl Clemens, Ryan Manser and Scott Bylsma were honored by the Grand Rapids Police Department for Officers of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has announced its Police Officers of the Year and its Civilian Employee of the Year for 2016.

Officer Scott Bylsma, Officer Ryan Manser, and Crime Scene Technician Daryl Clemens all were selected, according to a press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department. Penny Skrycki was also named Civillian Employee of the Year for her work as an Emergency Communications Operator.

The winners will be honored on at the Grand Rapids Police Department’s 34th Annual Awards Dinner in downtown Grand Rapids Monday evening.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s