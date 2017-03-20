× The Grand Rapids Police Department honors Officers of the Year and Civilian Employee of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has announced its Police Officers of the Year and its Civilian Employee of the Year for 2016.

Officer Scott Bylsma, Officer Ryan Manser, and Crime Scene Technician Daryl Clemens all were selected, according to a press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department. Penny Skrycki was also named Civillian Employee of the Year for her work as an Emergency Communications Operator.

The winners will be honored on at the Grand Rapids Police Department’s 34th Annual Awards Dinner in downtown Grand Rapids Monday evening.