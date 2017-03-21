Covenant Christian punches ticket to the Breslin with 49-40 win over Kalamazoo Christian

Posted 11:06 PM, March 21, 2017


HOLLAND, Mich.--- Kalamazoo Christian took on Covenant Christian in a Class C quarterfinal matchup that had to be moved to West Ottawa High School to accommodate the crowd. The Chagers got the 49-40 win and advanced to the state semifinals at the Breslin Center.

