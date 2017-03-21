× Dashcam video shows MSP trooper attack, rescue by Good Samaritans

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – Dashcam video of a police chase that ended with a Michigan State Police Trooper being attacked, then rescued by Good Samaritans, has been released.

The video from the February 20 chase was released Monday.

Trooper Garry Guild started pursuing Michael Barber, 21, who was riding a motorcycle he had allegedly stolen. Barber slowed once, before crashing while trying to elude Guild.

When Guild is trying to arrest Barber, Barber’s brother, Travis Wise, 19, arrives and jumps Guild, and puts him in a chokehold. Two motorists stop shortly after and help Guild.

Barber and Wise are both charged with Assault, Resisting an Officer, and several other counts.

You can watch the video below.