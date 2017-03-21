How to find the perfect wine for you

A bottle of wine can be the perfect gift to give someone for any occasion, but before grabbing any bottle off the shelf, it's a good idea to know what you're looking for.
We spoke to a wine expert at D. Schuler's Fine Wine and Spirits, who walked us through the process on how to pick the right kind of wine for you, or a friend.
Every wine doesn't taste the same, and everybody has different tastes of what they like. In order to figure out what kind of wine will fit your tastes, here's a list of questions you should ask yourself:
- Red or white?
- Bubbly or still?
- Sweet or dry?
When it comes to buying a bottle of wine for someone else, there are more questions to consider:
- Who are you giving it to?
- What's the occasion?
- What's my price range?
Once you know the answers to all of these questions, the thousands of options of wine soon become dozens, making it easier to pick out a bottle of wine.
D. Schuler's Fine Wine and Spirits is located at 2754 44th Street Southwest in Wyoming.
For more information visit dschulers.com.