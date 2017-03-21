How to find the perfect wine for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bottle of wine can be the perfect gift to give someone for any occasion, but before grabbing any bottle off the shelf, it's a good idea to know what you're looking for.

We spoke to a wine expert at D. Schuler's Fine Wine and Spirits, who walked us through the process on how to pick the right kind of wine for you, or a friend.

Every wine doesn't taste the same, and everybody has different tastes of what they like. In order to figure out what kind of wine will fit your tastes, here's a list of questions you should ask yourself:

Red or white?

Bubbly or still?

Sweet or dry?

When it comes to buying a bottle of wine for someone else, there are more questions to consider:

Who are you giving it to?

What's the occasion?

What's my price range?

Once you know the answers to all of these questions, the thousands of options of wine soon become dozens, making it easier to pick out a bottle of wine.

D. Schuler's Fine Wine and Spirits is located at 2754 44th Street Southwest in Wyoming.

For more information visit dschulers.com.