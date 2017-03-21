New law regulates rideshare companies like Uber, Lyft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Michigan law goes into effect Tuesday that regulates ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft.

Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare companies will now be regulated the same as limousines and taxicabs. The law requires ridesharing companies to conduct criminal background checks on drivers and will mandate inspections on vehicles older than 5 years old to be performed by a licensed mechanic.

Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says that ridesharing companies will register with them by submitting an application to them. The application fee ranges from $25-$100, and an annual application fee ranging from $100-$30,000. LARA says fees will be based on a per vehicle basis.

“We are thrilled the Michigan legislature has established statewide ridesharing regulations that will allow Uber to continue providing the flexible earning opportunities and safe, reliable transportation options Michiganders have grown used to,” Uber public affairs associate Charity Jackson told FOX 17. “And we look forward to expanding operations across the state now that this framework is in place.”

Drivers must also be at least 19, not be listed on the National Sex Offender Public website, and not have any major driving violations from the past three years.

Ridesharing drivers won’t be required to have a chauffer’s license. Michigan lawmakers say the goal of the regulations is to level the playing field between ridesharing businesses and the cab industry.

