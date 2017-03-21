× Police: Distracted teen rolls car while trying to stop for school bus with flashers engaged

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenager distracted by his cell phone suffered non life-threatening injuries on Monday, after police say he lost control of his vehicle trying to avoid a school bus with its flashing lights engaged.

It happened Monday afternoon on Leonard Road near 42nd Ave in Tallmadge Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Kirby, 16, was eastbound on Leonard when he took his eyes off the road, distracted by his cell phone. When he looked back up, a school bus had stopped in the westbound lanes with its red flashers engaged.

Kirby attempted to stop in time but lost control of his vehicle, and rolled several times. A small fire had started in the grass as a result of the crash. Witnesses helped him out of the vehicle as well as extinguish the fire. Kirby was taken to the hospital in stable condition.